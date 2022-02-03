Thief robs 206,000 baht gold from shop in Lotus department store

Chonburi police are hunting a man who stole more than 200,000 baht in jewelry from a Phanat Nikhom gold shop.

Sunitta Imsuwanruthai, a clerk at Yaowarat Gold in the Lotus’s department store, said the Thai man in his 30s feigned interest in three necklaces, weighing 1-, 2- and 3-baht-weight. He suddenly grabbed the 206,000-baht in chains from the counter and ran out the door.

Phuwanat Natungmon, a 49-year-old watch salesman at the shop, ran after the bandit and shouted for help, but the thief escaped on a Honda Wave parked outside the mall.







































