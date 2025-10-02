Every life matters as Pattaya officers rescue homeless man in need of medical attention

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartwarming display of care and dedication, Pattaya municipal officers, working alongside Lifeguard personnel, recently came to the aid of a homeless man showing signs of serious illness.

The man, found shivering uncontrollably and unable to communicate effectively on Pattaya Beach, received immediate assistance from officials who quickly coordinated with Sawang Boriboon to transport him to Pattaya City Hospital for proper medical evaluation and treatment. Authorities emphasized, “Every life has value, no matter who you are. Pattaya is always ready to help.”







The rescue drew widespread praise from local residents. One citizen shared, “Helping a person or an animal survive is a tremendous act of merit, even greater than making merit at a temple. Those who help accumulate good karma. Life is nothing but our deeds of merit and demerit. Much respect.” Another recalled seeing the man the previous day, lying near an electrical box opposite Royal Garden, with severe wounds and discharge, noting that international tourists passed by without helping. Many recognized the man as a familiar figure near Jomtien Beach, describing him as polite and hungry, and expressed relief that he finally received medical care.



Some commenters also clarified hospital details, ensuring the correct destination was Pattaya City Hospital, confirming the coordination between municipal officers, Lifeguards, and hospital staff. Residents repeatedly praised Pattaya’s municipal officers for their consistent, compassionate efforts, noting that such interventions provide essential support for people facing hardship, including the city’s homeless population. One comment highlighted the community’s gratitude: “Thank you to Pattaya City Hospital and all the agencies helping those in need. Pattaya’s officers truly have big hearts.”



Authorities remind the public that anyone encountering people in distress or needing urgent assistance can call Pattaya City Hall Hotline 1337 for immediate help.

This case serves as a reminder of the city’s commitment to public safety and social responsibility, reinforcing that Pattaya will always step in to assist those in need.



































