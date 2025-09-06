Transgender woman assaults Indian tourist on Pattaya beach after gender verification groping

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 25-year-old Indian tourist was assaulted early Friday morning on Pattaya Beach near the Bay Walk project. The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m., according to police reports.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect, 29-year-old transgender woman, Ms. Mintra, was approached by the tourist to purchase services. After agreeing on an overnight price of 4,000 baht, the tourist allegedly requested to verify her gender by touching her private area, which Ms. Mintra claimed caused pain and anger.







She reportedly struck the tourist on the head 2–3 times with a high-heeled shoe, causing bleeding. Both parties were brought to the Pattaya police station for questioning, but Ms. Mintra escaped while attempting to use a restroom.

Authorities have recorded statements from the victim and are preparing to issue a summons for the suspect to face legal proceedings.



































