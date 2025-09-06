Pattaya targets congestion and safety, expands odd-even parking zones

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials convened a traffic management meeting to enhance road safety and implement new measures to better regulate traffic and parking. The meeting, chaired by Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Roemkijakarn, brought together Assistant Secretary to the Mayor Korn Pattanasin, department heads, and relevant agencies at the City Hall.

The meeting, organized by the Traffic and Transport Division of the City Engineering Office, aimed to improve travel safety for both residents and tourists, while establishing long-term solutions for urban traffic management.







Key decisions and proposals from the meeting include:

-Expansion of Odd-Even Parking Zones: The city plans to extend restricted parking areas along Pattaya Third Road to Sukhumvit Road at the Suea San intersection.

-Adjusted Parking Times: Odd-even parking hours near Wat Chaimongkol intersection, from Pattaya South to Suea San intersection, will change from 11:00–23:00 to 11:00–21:00. Public information campaigns, including signage and flyers, will begin ahead of the official implementation on October 1, 2025.



-Rush Hour Traffic Plans: New measures during peak hours (16:00–19:00) will include stricter law enforcement and additional traffic signals near Soi Ko Phai, with further proposals to be discussed at the next meeting.

-Traffic Safety Improvements: Expansion of odd-even zones near Wat Chaimongkol to Jumbo intersection, repainting of traffic lines, and installation of clearer signage are planned to improve safety.





-New Traffic Signals: The opening of traffic lights at Thepprasit Road–Soi Ko Phai intersection will be studied and implemented once construction is complete.

Pattaya city officials stressed that these measures aim to reduce traffic congestion, enhance safety, and provide smoother, more sustainable travel for both residents and visitors.



































