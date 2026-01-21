Transgender suspect steals phone and cash from elderly South Korean man on Pattaya baht bus

PATTAYA, Thailand – An elderly South Korean man has filed a police complaint after allegedly being pickpocketed by a transgender suspect while riding a shared baht bus in South Pattaya late Monday night, Jan 19.

The incident was reported at 11.36 p.m. when Ms. Kham Saenkham, a Myanmar national, accompanied Mr. Hong, 64, a South Korean citizen, to lodge a complaint with Pol. Lt. Col. Kanoknan Suksri, an investigator at Pattaya City Police Station.







According to the report, the victim was travelling on a cooperative baht bus from South Pattaya Road toward Soi Bongkot. While on board, a transgender individual sat next to the victim, accompanied by another Thai woman believed to be working together as a team. Taking advantage of the situation, the suspect allegedly pickpocketed the victim.

Stolen items included a Samsung mobile phone, 4,000 baht in cash, and two credit cards. Ms. Kham said she later discovered what had happened and volunteered to assist the victim in reporting the case to police.



Pol. Lt. Col. Kanoknan said investigators have coordinated with the police investigation unit to track down the suspect, noting that such crimes damage Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination. Authorities are reviewing available evidence and will pursue legal action once the suspect is identified.

Police have also advised tourists to remain vigilant when using public transport, particularly late at night, and to keep personal belongings secure.



































