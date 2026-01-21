Pattaya Mayor outlines vision for growth, economy, and quality of life

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has outlined the city’s development direction and economic outlook, reaffirming its ambition to become a “City of Opportunity” with balanced growth and an improved quality of life for all.

Speaking in a special interview aired on Nation TV on Sunday afternoon, Jan 19, the mayor shared his vision for Pattaya’s development across multiple dimensions, including tourism, public safety, and the overall economy, both now and in the years ahead. The interview also featured scenes from Pattaya Beach, highlighting the lively atmosphere and the steady flow of tourists visiting and relaxing in the city.







Mayor Poramet said Pattaya has now firmly positioned itself as a family-friendly destination, while also developing into a Sports City and Wellness City with comprehensive facilities and services. These strengths, he noted, continue to attract visitors from around the world and place Pattaya among Thailand’s top tourism destinations.

“We have never stopped developing the city in every aspect,” the mayor said. “Our goal is to move forward as a city of opportunity, with a balanced economy and a good quality of life for everyone, while becoming a truly livable, visitable, and investable Smart City for people around the world.”



The mayor added that continuous development, safety improvements, and economic diversification remain key priorities as Pattaya adapts to changing global tourism trends and long-term urban challenges.

The full interview can be viewed on Nation TV Channel 22, airing Monday to Friday from 1.25 p.m. to 2.18 p.m., with replays available soon on Nation Online, NationTV's Facebook page, and YouTube.




































