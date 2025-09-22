Transgender scammers steal gold necklace from Indian tourist at Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Early on September 20, Pattaya police responded to a theft at Pattaya Beach involving a 24-year-old Indian tourist.

Mr. Ra told officers that while walking along the beach with a friend in the late-night hours, a group of transgender women approached him, attempting to solicit sexual services. He refused and walked away, but only after the group dispersed did he realize his gold necklace—weighing 25–30 grams and valued at nearly 100,000 Baht—was missing. The suspects had already fled the scene.







Local netizens criticized the recurring problem in the area, particularly around Soi 13/2, urging authorities to use CCTV footage to identify the suspects. “This happens repeatedly. Police need to take action,” one comment read.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras and investigating the case, promising to track down the perpetrators. Tourists are advised to remain vigilant, especially at night, and to secure valuables while enjoying Pattaya’s nightlife.



































