Queen Sirikit Hospital conducts annual fire drill and evacuation exercise

PATTAYA, Thailand – Queen Sirikit Hospital Sattahip, under the Naval Medical Department, held its annual fire drill and evacuation exercise to strengthen safety preparedness and improve emergency response skills among hospital staff.







The exercise involved coordination with seven internal and external fire and emergency units, ensuring realistic training scenarios. Rear Admiral Phatthanachai Chaloemwan, Hospital Director, along with deputy directors and medical teams, led the drill to enhance safety measures and build confidence among patients and personnel.

This annual exercise is a key activity to elevate hospital safety standards, foster collaboration with outside agencies, and ensure efficient responses to fire emergencies.



































