Pattaya herbal scam tricks Thai woman and Indian friend out of 12,500 baht for just honey

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ms. Wasana, 32, and her Indian friend, 45, reported being scammed while purchasing “slimming herbs” in Pattaya. The pair paid 12,500 Baht for products that turned out to be ordinary honey.

Ms. Wasana told reporters that while riding a shared minibus, two men approached and persuaded them to buy the herbal products, claiming exaggerated slimming benefits. Mr. Mahendra fell for the pitch and agreed to buy the products. Upon returning to their accommodation and opening the package, they discovered it was just regular honey. Realizing the scam, they immediately contacted Pattaya police.







Police quickly coordinated with patrol units to visit the store at Baywalk, Pattaya Second Road. After a tense 10-minute negotiation, the store owner returned the full 12,500 Baht to the victims.

Both victims thanked police and the media for their support while warning others:

“Scamming tourists is not only illegal but also damages Pattaya’s reputation in the eyes of the world.”



Authorities and the public were shocked to learn the store has a repeated history of scams:

On September 5, an Indian tourist complained of being sold “hair growth herbs” for 24,175 Baht, with only 22,800 Baht refunded. The store had previously been raided twice by Pattaya Tourist Police but reopened and continued fraudulent activities.

The incident highlights ongoing issues with fraudulent shops targeting tourists, prompting calls for stricter enforcement to protect Pattaya’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination.



































