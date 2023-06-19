Transgender robber strikes again on Pattaya Beach Road

A transgender robber has struck again on Pattaya Beach Road, raising concerns among locals and tourists alike.

Pattaya police received a report of a tourist robbery incident that occurred at 4 a.m. on June 18. The victim in this latest incident was Mehmet Okur Aydin, a 50-year-old Turkish national, who was visibly distressed when police arrived at the scene.







According to Aydin’s statement, he was approached by an individual dressed as a female, whom he believed to be a male transgender individual. The assailant made unwelcome advances towards Aydin, attempting to embrace him and soliciting sexual services. However, Aydin firmly declined and pushed the assailant away. It was during this struggle that Aydin noticed his gold necklace, valued at 25,000 baht, had been snatched from his person.







He strongly suspected that the transgender individual was responsible for the theft. Regrettably, the assailant managed to escape before Aydin could react, leaving him empty-handed and shaken. Aydin said that prior to this incident, he was aware of reports regarding tourists being targeted by transgender individuals and had taken precautions. However, he never anticipated becoming a victim himself.







The investigating officers gathered witness statements and meticulously reviewed the CCTV footage from the vicinity of the incident to identify the transgender suspect involved in the robbery and assault. They assured the victim that they will apprehend the individual and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken to prevent further incidents.

















