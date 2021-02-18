Transgender group rolls food truck through Pattaya

Bar girls in Soi 6 line up to buy food at 10 baht per dish to save money during Covid-19.

A Pattaya transgender rights group is aiding the city’s unemployed and struggling workers by selling meals for just 10 baht from a new food truck.

The Swing Foundation works with Pattaya City Hall for the Food Bank Project, which operates Tuesdays through Thursdays at rotating spots around the city.


With food at just 10 baht per bag, only 10-20 baht can buy enough to eat.

On Feb. 16, the food truck rolled down Soi 6 to feed the many bar workers there a plate of vermicelli with fish curry sauce and vegetables. The menu will change daily.

The project is intended both as aid to those hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and fundraiser, with diners welcome to pay more than 10 baht, with the change kept as a donation. The money will be used to buy more food to feed the masses.


Bar girls in Soi 6 are back to work as normal.

Those wishing to support the Food Bank Project can donate to the Swing Foundation Bangkok Bank account, account number 031-025695-3.


The Swing Foundation works with Pattaya City Hall for the Food Bank Project, selling meals for just 10 baht from a new food truck.


The Food Bank Project operates Tuesdays through Thursdays at rotating spots around the city.





