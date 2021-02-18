Transgender group rolls food truck through Pattaya

A Pattaya transgender rights group is aiding the city’s unemployed and struggling workers by selling meals for just 10 baht from a new food truck.

The Swing Foundation works with Pattaya City Hall for the Food Bank Project, which operates Tuesdays through Thursdays at rotating spots around the city.







On Feb. 16, the food truck rolled down Soi 6 to feed the many bar workers there a plate of vermicelli with fish curry sauce and vegetables. The menu will change daily.

The project is intended both as aid to those hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and fundraiser, with diners welcome to pay more than 10 baht, with the change kept as a donation. The money will be used to buy more food to feed the masses.







Those wishing to support the Food Bank Project can donate to the Swing Foundation Bangkok Bank account, account number 031-025695-3.





















