Pattaya City and Koh Larn hotels ready to accommodate holidaymakers

Hard hit by the second wave of COVID-19 last month, Pattaya City and Koh Larn in Chonburi have now been declared COVID-19 free and are ready to welcome tourists back to their natural attractions and beaches.

Pattaya City Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai has announced that Koh Larn Island off Pattaya’s coast has now been declared free of COVID-19 infections, following a half month closure of the island to contain the spread.











Since 21st January, Koh Larn has reopened to tourists, with as many as 4,000 visitors over the past long weekend, and all accommodation on the island fully booked, reflecting confidence in the measures being taken to prevent the spread.

Pattaya City, Mr Manoch said the city hasn’t found a new COVID-19 patient for several days, while inviting holidaymakers to visit and enjoy beaches with clear water and pristine natural attractions, while many hotels are ready to accommodate visitors. (NNT)



























