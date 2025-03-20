Transgender driver admits to crashing into sidecar after drinking with friends in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 39-year-old meatball vendor was reported lying motionless on the roadside after a collision with a car on Pattaya Third Road, opposite the Xzyte Square at 4:30 AM on March 19.

Athipong Phuchamchot sustained serious injuries to his lower hip area and was unable to move. Nearby, the driver of the car, identified as Atthachai Arichareonkul, a 29-year-old transgender woman, was found sobbing.







The motorcycle sidecar vendor’s cart had a broken glass case and meatballs scattered on the street. The rear of the cart had been severely damaged by the impact. Approximately 5 meters away, a white Mitsubishi sedan was found, showing signs of a side collision.

Atthachai, the driver of the car, told officers that she had been out drinking with friends and was on her way back to her accommodation. She admitted that she did not see the sidecar vendor’s vehicle on the roadside and crashed into it. She expressed shock and regret for the accident.

As a result, Atthachai was taken for a breathalyzer test, and legal proceedings will follow.























