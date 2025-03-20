Foreign woman found crying on Jomtien Beach, safely assisted back to hotel by local authorities

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign woman was found sitting and crying on Jomtien Beach, unable to return to her accommodation on March 19. Local authorities, including Jomtien City Officials and volunteers, intervened and successfully assisted the woman in safely returning to her hotel.

Public comments included one from a witness who had seen the woman earlier in the morning at Lotus in Soi Siam Country Club. The witness reported that she appeared distressed, seemingly having lost her dog after it was run over by a car. She was standing and crying in front of the store, asking to check the CCTV footage.







Another comment mentioned that the woman had previously been found injured from a slip and fall at Pattaya Land and had also confused about returning to her hotel, preferring instead to go for a massage.

Officials ensured her safe return and have taken note of the concerns raised by the public.























