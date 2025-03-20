BCCT connects Eastern Economic Corridor at Toma Wine Brasserie in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Friday, March 14, the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) hosted another successful networking event, BCCT Connecting EEC – By the Lake, at Toma Wine Brasserie in Pattaya. The evening was filled with insightful conversations, great company, and a beautiful setting by the water, providing the perfect backdrop for professionals to connect and strengthen their business networks.

Attendees, both members and guests, took full advantage of the relaxed atmosphere and shared ideas on various business opportunities in Thailand. The event was made even more special thanks to the generous support of our event sponsors: Zensiri Estate & Residences and ESS Developments, represented by Gavin Perfect; NCA Solar, represented by Bernd Clauss; World Class English Consulting, represented by Savitree Thongkhieo; and Toma Wine Brasserie, represented by Gerard Porcon.







A special shout-out goes to the Toma Wine Brasserie team for creating a memorable culinary experience. The food was exceptional, with highlights including the homemade Charcuterie Plate, mouthwatering Pork Tenderloin with mustard glaze, perfectly cooked Fish Filet, sautéed vegetables, and, of course, the homemade English chips – a treat for the taste buds. Well done to the chef and his team for such a fantastic spread!

The staff at Toma were impeccable, ensuring that every guest had a relaxing and enjoyable evening. The venue provided the perfect balance of comfort and sophistication, making it the ideal location for networking and socializing.

BCCT’s mission to serve the needs of British businesses in Thailand while contributing to the country’s economic development was reflected in the success of the event. The BCCT, founded in 1946, has been a key player in promoting business interests and fostering international partnerships. Today, with a membership of nearly 600 companies, BCCT continues to be the largest foreign chamber in Thailand, representing British businesses and supporting economic advancement in Thailand.

BCCT’s role as “Partners in Progress” was evident throughout the evening, as members and guests engaged in conversations that centred around business development, opportunities, and cross-sector collaboration.

The BCCT would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who attended and supported the event and look forward to welcoming you to our next event!

A complete photo album from the event can be found below.






























