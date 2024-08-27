Training program enhances skills of Pattaya Tourist Police volunteers

PATTAYA, Thailand – A training program for 250 Tourist Police volunteers aimed at bolstering their ability to ensure the safety of tourists was held at the Sunbeam Hotel in Pattaya on August 23.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuekam, Commander of the Tourist Police emphasized the importance of the training, stating, “The training is designed to prepare volunteers for the upcoming high season, focusing on key tourist destinations across the country, especially in Pattaya.”

The program covered a range of topics including volunteer regulations, tourism knowledge, and strategies for enhancing tourist safety. Practical sessions on CPR were also included to ensure volunteers are well-equipped to handle emergencies. The initiative aligns with the government’s policy of promoting high-quality and sustainable tourism by empowering volunteers to play a crucial role in advancing Thailand’s tourism sector.





































