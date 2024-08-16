Trained volunteers to help mange escalating traffic congestion in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City convened a meeting to address the city’s persistent traffic congestion issues. Chaired by Wikit Manarotkit, District Chief of Banglamung, the August 15 session included representatives from Pattaya, Banglamung, and Nongprue police stations, as well as other relevant agencies.







The meeting aimed to develop strategies to manage the escalating traffic burden in Pattaya. One of the primary initiatives discussed was the training of volunteers and Pattaya municipal officers in effective traffic management techniques. This training is intended to ease the pressure on police forces, who are currently stretched thin due to the increasing volume of vehicles and residents.

A significant proposal from the meeting was the creation of a dedicated task force responsible for managing staff deployment at key intersections and congested areas during peak hours. This task force is expected to enhance traffic flow for both residents and tourists, addressing one of the city’s most pressing challenges.





































