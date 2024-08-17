YWCA Eyeglass Project and Scholarships bring vision and hope to Pattaya students

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartfelt demonstration of community solidarity, the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, brought much-needed support to the students of Wat Suthawat School in Nongprue, East Pattaya. The event, which honoured the birthdays of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother as well as the 77th anniversary of the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center, highlighted the power of local initiatives to transform lives.

Spearheading the event were Nittaya Patimasongkroh, Chairperson of the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center and Pratheep S. Malhotra, Managing Director of The Pattaya Mail Company and Past District Governor of District 3340. They were supported by Peerasan Wongsri, President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, and Elfi Seitz, a member of the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center.

Expressing her gratitude, President Nittaya said, “We are deeply thankful to our biggest benefactor, Philippe Guenat, a Swiss businessman, Chairman of PMG Shipyard, and member of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, whose generosity has made a tremendous difference. His donation of 45,000 baht has provided scholarships and essential eye care, ensuring that these children have the resources they need to succeed.” She added, “Philippe’s philanthropic nature assures us that he wholeheartedly supports humanitarian projects that focus on caring for children’s education and health.”







This year, the “YWCA Eye Protection” project reached a significant milestone, with over 108 students receiving eye examinations and 91 children benefiting from new prescription eyeglasses. “For many of these students, the provision of eyeglasses is more than just a health intervention; it is a vital tool for their education,” Mrs Nittaya explained. She highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that some children were found to have significant visual impairments, including severe myopia with prescriptions ranging from -600 to -700. “Without this intervention, these students would have continued to struggle, their potential hindered by something as simple as the inability to see clearly,” she added.

The school’s director, Ms Rassamee Chanthalert, emphasized the critical need for such support, particularly for students like Chaichana Soisuwan, a first-grader with severe astigmatism whose family faces financial hardship. “Chaichana’s case underscores the broader issue of access to healthcare and educational resources in our community,” Ms Rassamee stated.

In response to the urgent needs highlighted by Ms Rassamee, Mr Pratheep pledged, “We are committed to gathering additional funds to support Chaichana and other students facing similar challenges. Every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their financial background.”

The impact of the YWCA Eye Protection project extends beyond the physical act of providing eyeglasses; it symbolizes the community’s dedication to nurturing its future generations. “This project is not just about vision care; it is about giving our children the tools they need to thrive in school and in life,” Mrs Nittaya remarked. Additionally, the YWCA presented eight scholarships to needy students on that day.

She concluded with a poignant message: “This year’s event serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of community-led initiatives in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable. As the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center and the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya continue their work, their efforts stand as a testament to the power of collective action in creating a brighter future for all.”



































