Pattaya nightlife workers anxious over digital wallet’s uncertain future

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office on August 14, the suspension of the government’s digital wallet initiative has sparked concern among workers in Pattaya’s nightlife sector. The uncertainty surrounding the program has left many anxious about the future of the local economy.







The digital wallet program, a key policy of the now-defunct government, promised 10,000 baht in digital currency to registered users. However, delays in registration and uncertainty about the program’s continuation under a new government have left many residents in limbo.

Kanitsorn Bodipong, a 52-year-old bar worker in Pattaya, expressed her frustration with the complicated registration process and the unclear status of her application. “I feel like I’ve been misled,” she said, voicing her concern about the current economic situation. Despite these challenges, she remains hopeful that the promised funds will help her manage daily expenses amid the on-going downturn.

Pa Mali, a 47-year-old lottery seller, echoed these concerns. She worries not only about the potential benefits of the digital wallet program but also about its implications for Pattaya’s struggling economy. “I hope the new government focuses on improving economic conditions,” she said.

Sai Fon Butrheung, a 55-year-old bar owner, expressed scepticism about the digital wallet scheme, citing its restrictive regulations. “I rely on my own efforts to survive,” she stated, adding that the current economic climate has made her wary. Fon urged the incoming administration to prioritize economic recovery and boost tourism in the region.

Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, shared her concerns over the political instability. She emphasized that the previous government’s policies, including the digital wallet program, had significant implications for local businesses and tourism. “We need effective strategies to enhance Pattaya’s economy,” Hamilton said, expressing hope that the new government will address these issues.

As Pattaya awaits the appointment of a new prime minister and government, residents and business owners are eager for swift action to revive the local economy and address the challenges posed by the recent political upheaval.



































