Trailer skids on rainy Pattaya road, head cab collapses into median, 2 injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received an emergency call about an 18-wheeler trailer that lost control and veered into the central median, leaving two people injured and trapped inside the cab at 2:00 p.m. on November 10.

The accident occurred on Route 36 in front of the Bira Circuit in Pattaya. At the scene, rescuers found a blue HINO Victor 500 trailer with the cab folded into the median and the trailer overturned, blocking the roadway.







Rescue teams used hydraulic cutters to free the two trapped occupants. The driver, 29-year-old Phattharaphon Jui, suffered arm pain and multiple abrasions, while his wife, 27-year-old Piriya Jenchadkarn, sustained neck pain and several scratches. Both received first aid on-site before being transported to a hospital for further treatment.







Preliminary investigation revealed the trailer was heading toward Pattaya when rain made the road slippery. The driver braked suddenly, causing the trailer to swing and push the cab into the median. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved.

Nongprue police inspected the scene, documented evidence, and continue investigating the exact cause of the accident.



































