Massive Pattaya raid nabs sex toy website operators, aphrodisiacs and drugs seized

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police, together with local administrative authorities and the Chonburi Immigration Bureau, have arrested the operators of a website selling sex toys, aphrodisiacs, and related products after residents complained about promotional stickers plastered across the city. The stickers, directing people to the website “PATTAYA POPPERS,” were found on streetlights, walls, and public areas, tarnishing the city’s reputation as a top tourist destination.







The operation took place at 10:36 p.m. on November 11 when undercover officers purchased two bottles of aphrodisiac substances at 750 baht each. After confirming the transaction, police traced the storage location to a rental home on Soi Sukhumvit 42/2. During the search, authorities seized a large cache of sex toys, aphrodisiac bottles, sexual enhancement pills, drug paraphernalia, and illegal drugs.

The suspects, a Thai national and a British national, admitted to running the website alone without a team for approximately one year. They confessed to distributing promotional stickers over the past six months after social media attention increased. Products were imported from major international suppliers and sold mainly to foreign customers in Pattaya.



Authorities noted that some inhalants contained chemical residues from leather cleaning products which, when inhaled, could induce dizziness, euphoria, and, in some cases, sexual arousal, explaining their misuse as “aphrodisiacs.” Both suspects remain in custody with all seized items as authorities proceed with legal charges.



































