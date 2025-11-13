20-year-old woman assaulted on Pattaya Beach by former madam, reveals years of forced sex work

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya received a complaint from a 20-year-old woman, identified only as Ms. A, who was allegedly attacked on Pattaya Beach by a middle-aged woman, her former madam, and the madam’s husband. The incident reportedly occurred around 2:40 a.m. on November 11. Ms. A provided police with video evidence of the assault, which showed the woman grabbing her hair and repeatedly striking her, leaving her injured.

Ms. A revealed that she had previously been forced into sex work by the same woman, who recruited girls to serve tourists along Pattaya Beach. She endured threats and physical abuse for years before escaping about a year ago. Fearing retaliation and concerned for her young child, she had not reported the crimes at the time.







The recent attack occurred after the madam claimed that Ms. A owed a debt and had to “pay with her body,” which the victim strongly denied, stating that she had always been exploited. Ms. A emphasized that she would no longer tolerate such abuse and insisted, “We will meet only in court.”

Pattaya police have filed a case and are reviewing the video evidence. Authorities plan to issue summonses to the suspects to proceed with legal action.



































