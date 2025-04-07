Tragic fall of 26-year-old Russian tourist in Pattaya condo sparks investigation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Capt. Chanda Dermphan, Deputy Investigator of Banglamung Police Station, along with the investigative team, Pattaya Tourist Police, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, responded to a report of a foreign national falling to her death inside a condominium in Soi Naklua 16, at 4:00 PM on April 7.







Upon arrival, authorities found the body of a 26-year-old Russian woman, identified as KYZNKOBA KUZIKOVA, lying face down in the condominium’s garden area. She was in a state of undress, with only a green towel partially covering her lower body.

The condominium in question is a 40-story high-rise. Police investigation revealed that the victim had been residing alone on the 14th floor of the building. Over the past two to three days, a male Russian acquaintance, whom she had recently met, had been visiting her regularly and was present in her room at the time of the incident.

According to the male acquaintance’s statement, he was sitting at the desk using his laptop with his back to the balcony when he heard a conversation that sounded like an argument over the phone, which he believed was with the woman’s boyfriend. Shortly thereafter, the woman rushed out of the bathroom in a hurry and jumped from the balcony.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of this tragic event.



























