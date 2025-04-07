Brawl between foreign tourists ends with unexpected hug on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A viral video posted on Facebook has sparked confusion and curiosity after showing a fierce street fight between foreign tourists in the middle of Pattaya’s famous Walking Street—only to end in a surprisingly peaceful manner.

The 29-second clip, shared by a Thai Facebook user with the caption “What just happened?”, shows a man in a black shirt fighting off three other foreigners in what appears to be a 3-on-1 confrontation. The group is seen punching, kicking, and even slamming the man to the ground, but he remains on his feet and continues to defend himself. A Thai woman, also in black, attempts to intervene while crowds of Thai and foreign onlookers watch the scene unfold in disbelief.







The incident reportedly occurred around 3:00 AM on April 6. A local motorcycle taxi driver who witnessed the event told reporters that he was unsure what triggered the fight, but after the intense scuffle, the men shockingly shook hands and embraced as if nothing had happened.

Another video clip captured shortly afterward shows the group hugging and smiling—an ending that has left social media users and witnesses puzzled. The bizarre turnaround has been widely shared online, drawing thousands of comments and shares, with many questioning whether it was a real fight or just a drunken misunderstanding that resolved itself.



























