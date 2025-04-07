Deputy Pattaya Mayor leads emergency cleanup after flash flooding hits city streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Pattaya Mayor Manot Nongyai, along with officers from the municipal enforcement team, took immediate action to clear garbage obstructing traffic on Soi Nong Yai at around 4:00 PM on April 7. Continuous rainfall throughout the day had caused flash flooding in several areas, carrying waste and trash bins along with the current, which ended up blocking roads and creating traffic chaos.

City officials quickly worked to remove the debris and move it to the roadside to restore traffic flow. At 2:10 PM, Soi Nong Yai was temporarily closed due to standing floodwater. Around the same time, Sukhumvit Road near the entrance of Soi Photisan experienced flooding, but city staff managed to open drainage channels, and the water receded rapidly.







By 2:40 PM, the railway-parallel road near Khao Talo was clear, and traffic resumed as normal. However, at 2:50 PM, Pattaya Third Road near the Mum Aroi intersection had to be temporarily shut down for flood control. Later in the day, by 4:00 PM, Beach Road at the entrance of Soi 6/1 showed no signs of flooding, with two mobile water pumps working efficiently under close supervision from municipal teams.

The city’s swift response helped prevent further disruption and ensured the safety of motorists. Many locals expressed appreciation for the rapid drainage work and coordination among departments.































