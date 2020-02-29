Pattaya somtam seller killed by drunk driver

A street vendor was killed when her sidecar motorbike was struck by drunk driver.

Siriporn Chasangon, 48, died at the scene of the after-midnight Feb. 27 crash on Sukhumvit Road at Jomtien Second Road after a speeding Nantida Sanitwaja, 23, slammed her new Rayong-registered Toyota Yaris into the back of the somtam seller’s motorbike and food cart. The car flipped several times.

An intoxicated Nantida waited at the scene for police.

Road worker Suttipat Poae, 37, witnessed the wreck and said the young woman was speeding down Sukhumvit and never braked before hitting Siriporn’s cart.

Loading…







