Toyota gives Pattaya City tiny EVs, not electric baht buses

Toyota Motor Thailand Co. delivered two of its tiny C+pod electric vehicles to Pattaya for use by city hall.

Toyota Executive Vice President Surapoom Udomwong presented the 12-horsepower, two-seaters to Mayor Poramet Ngampichet Dec. 9, along with an electric-vehicle charging station as part of the Japanese carmaker’s “Decarbonized Sustainable City” project.







In August 2021, Pattaya and Toyota agreed to have Toyota supply pickup trucks that could be used as baht buses, coaches to shuttle people to and from Bangkok airports, and small vehicles for hotel courtesy cars. That project appears to have been shelved or massively scaled back.

It’s unclear what the tiny cars, with a maximum speed of 60 kilometers an hour and a range of only 150 kilometers, will be used for.

































