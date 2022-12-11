DIPROM project launches as New Year’s gift to Thais

The Ministry of Industry has presented New Year’s gifts to the Thai people in the form of community development projects that generate cash flow of over 12 billion baht.

Nattiya Nettayasupa, Deputy Director of the Department Of Industrial Promotion, said the government has expressed public concern over the impact of the pandemic on the Thai economy. It has subsequently tasked Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit with implementing measures to assist and develop the potential of communities as the foundation for maintaining the nation’s strong economy.







Under this initiative, the department launched the “DIPROM” project, which put Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s policies into action by developing seven processes for building a strong community that can generate sustainable income. The project will help people improve their business skills, create new careers and offer opportunities to generate revenue for the community. The government approved the project, with 1.2 billion baht granted to help train more than 700,000 people across 400 areas nationwide.







According to Nattiya, the seven steps for creating a strong community include a solid community plan, effective personnel development and community branding, quality products with special or unique characteristics, a sound communal mechanism, a good market for modern trade integration, and a working cashflow system. So far, this project has already assisted more than 630,000 people throughout 1,580 districts.







Nattiya said the success of the “DIPROM” project has generated over 12 billion baht for the Thai economy as a New Year’s gift from the ministry to the public. The ministry said it hopes this will encourage people to use their expertise to further their careers, generating more revenue and lowering household expenses. It also hopes the project will improve community income distribution and establish networks for industrial development that add value to the community, ultimately leading to more sustainable livelihoods. (NNT)





























