Tourists turn Pattaya’s Walking Street into chemical chaos in shocking incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – Outrage has spread across social media after a group of foreign tourists caused chaos on Walking Street Pattaya by discharging fire extinguishers into the air during the early hours of April 12.

Video footage shared online shows two foreign men spraying dry chemical powder from fire extinguishers at each other and into the surrounding area, blanketing the street in thick residue. The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m., after nightlife venues had closed, but the area still had a number of people present.







Witnesses said the group appeared to treat the extinguishers like water guns, mimicking Songkran celebrations. Despite attempts by bystanders to intervene and stop the behavior, the individuals reportedly ignored warnings and even pushed away those trying to take the equipment from them before fleeing the scene.

A local motorcycle taxi driver, identified only as “Aon,” 43, said the situation quickly escalated, with tourists in the area running to avoid the chemical spray. While no injuries have been reported, the incident left visible powder residue on vehicles, buildings, and storefronts along the street.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the suspects have been identified, but the incident has drawn widespread criticism online, with many expressing concern over safety risks and damage to Pattaya’s tourism image during a peak holiday period.

The misuse of fire extinguishers—particularly those containing dry chemical agents—can pose health risks if inhaled and is intended strictly for emergency use. The incident has renewed calls for stricter enforcement and better control of public behavior during major festivals in Pattaya.































