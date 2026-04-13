Police investigate death of 22-year-old woman in Bang Saray resort room near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was found deceased inside a resort room in the Bang Saray area of Sattahip, near Pattaya, on the night of April 11.

Local officials and police were alerted around 11:00 p.m. and arrived at the scene together with rescue teams. The woman was identified as Mariwan. Initial examinations found no signs of physical struggle or foul play.







Police said a note was found at the scene in which the deceased reportedly apologized to her family and wrote farewell messages, including a phrase about “going to meet the one.” The area has been secured for further forensic examination as part of standard investigative procedures. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Preliminary information from acquaintances suggests the woman may have been under significant personal stress, including recent work-related difficulties and ongoing mental health struggles. However, authorities stressed that the exact cause of death is still under investigation and will be confirmed following a full post-mortem examination.

Officials are continuing to gather evidence and statements from those involved to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.































