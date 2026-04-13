Pattaya Soi 7–8 erupts in early Songkran splash as tourists flock in

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Songkran spirit has already taken over parts of Pattaya, as bar operators along Soi 7 and Soi 8 on Pattaya Beach Road kicked off early water celebrations on the evening of April 11, drawing large crowds of both Thai and international tourists.

Beer bar operators in the area launched water-splashing activities ahead of the official Wan Lai festivities, turning the streets into lively zones of laughter, music, and non-stop water fights. Visitors armed with water guns joined in enthusiastically, creating a festive atmosphere that signaled a strong start to the holiday period.







The early celebrations have helped revive tourism energy in the area, with businesses reporting increased foot traffic and a buzzing nightlife scene. Many tourists welcomed the chance to join in the fun ahead of the main Songkran days, especially as temperatures continue to rise.

Pattaya is now gearing up for its extended Wan Lai celebrations across the Banglamung District area. The schedule begins on April 16 at Wat Tham, followed by events on April 17 in Noen Plubwan, April 18 in Naklua and Koh Larn, before culminating in the main Wan Lai Pattaya celebration on April 19.

With momentum already building, the early scenes at Soi 7 and Soi 8 suggest another high-energy Songkran season for Pattaya, as the city prepares to welcome even larger crowds in the days ahead.































