Tourists targeted in Pattaya crime spree – Pickpocketing, theft, and stolen vehicles reported on one night

PATTAYA, Thailand – Swiss tourist, 68, and his Thai girlfriend reported a theft at Pattaya City Police Station at 1:49 AM on February 27. The couple had just arrived in Pattaya from Hua Hin for their first day of vacation when the incident occurred.

According to his Thai partner, they boarded a Pattaya songthaew (shared taxi) near Walking Street in South Pattaya. While traveling toward Soi 6 on Pattaya Second Road, two unidentified Thai men, one slim and the other overweight, both aged around 40-50, boarded the vehicle and sat next to the foreigner. One of the men claimed to be a boxer and initiated a conversation before suddenly hugging the tourist. When they reached the Dolphin Roundabout in North Pattaya, the two men got off together.







Upon arriving at their hotel, the Swiss man discovered that his brown wallet, which had been inside his shoulder bag, was missing. The wallet contained 5,000 baht in cash and important documents. The couple believes the two men on the songthaew were responsible for the pickpocketing.

Shortly after, at 2:10 AM, French tourist reported another theft to the same officer. While walking along South Pattaya Beach, he was approached by a transgender woman who offered services. He agreed and took the individual to his hotel in South Pattaya. After briefly stepping into the bathroom, he returned to find the person had disappeared—along with his cash. A total of 53,000 baht in euros and an additional 4,000 baht in Thai currency, which had been hidden inside his socks within his suitcase, was missing.





Later, Australian tourist also filed a report after his motorcycle was stolen. He had parked his red Yamaha motorcycle near a bar in Soi 7, just 200 meters from Pattaya City Police Station.

The Australian tourist admitted that he had forgotten to remove the key from the ignition before going to enjoy drinks at a nearby beer bar. When he returned to retrieve his motorcycle, it was gone. CCTV footage later revealed that an unidentified suspect had driven off with the vehicle at 9:25 PM.

Authorities are now investigating all three incidents and working to identify the suspects involved in these crimes.































