Tourists lose trust in Thai roads as deadly bus accidents continue

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s road safety record has long been a concern, with the nation consistently ranking among the countries with the highest road traffic death rates globally. According to the World Health Organization’s 2023 report, Thailand stands ninth among 175 countries for road traffic fatalities. This alarming statistic is underscored by the approximately 20,000 deaths and a million injuries occurring annually on Thai roads, leading to significant economic losses.

Recent tragic incidents have further highlighted the severity of the issue. On February 26, a tour bus carrying 49 passengers experienced brake failure and overturned in Prachinburi province, resulting in 18 deaths and 31 injuries. The passengers, all Thai nationals, were on a study trip when the accident occurred on a downhill section of the highway.







In October 2024, another devastating event saw a school bus catch fire near Bangkok, leading to the deaths of over 23 students and teachers. The incident was reportedly caused by a tire burst, which led the bus to collide with a metal barrier, igniting the blaze.

These incidents have significantly eroded public trust in the safety of Thailand’s roadways, particularly concerning public transportation. Factors contributing to the high rate of accidents include weak enforcement of traffic laws, poorly maintained infrastructure, and the use of outdated or improperly maintained vehicles. The Department of Land Transport has pledged to enhance safety inspections and enforce stricter regulations to address these issues.





Rebuilding trust will require comprehensive measures, including rigorous vehicle safety standards, improved road maintenance, and robust enforcement of traffic laws. Without such interventions, the cycle of accidents is likely to continue, further diminishing confidence in Thailand’s transportation systems.































