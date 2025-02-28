A helping hand for those who need it most in Pattaya – Providing smart ID cards for vulnerable groups

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Winai Inthiphitak of Nongprue Municipality, along with other municipal officials and leaders, collaborated with the Chonburi Provincial Registration Center to provide new Smart ID cards to vulnerable groups in east Pattaya. The initiative aims to ensure that individuals, especially those with disabilities, can access social welfare benefits without barriers.

This project specifically focuses on individuals who are unable to travel to apply for ID cards themselves, particularly people with disabilities. The goal is to improve their quality of life and reduce poverty and social inequalities through better access to social services and rights.







On this day, the team issued Smart ID cards to four individuals, all with mobility impairments – Ms. Wanitta Waruka, 61, Mrs. Loi Jaemhoi, 85, Mr. Jaruwat Seusungnoen, 16 and Mr. Wantong Hongkhamchai, 54.

The team visited their homes to provide this essential service, making it more convenient for the disabled and vulnerable groups. If any members of vulnerable groups or people with disabilities have expired ID cards and are unable to visit the municipality, they can contact the Social Welfare Department at Nongprue Municipality for assistance. The department will coordinate with the Chonburi Registration Center to send officials to their homes and assist with the process.



































