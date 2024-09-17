Jomtien bar busted for selling illegal laughing gas balloons

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police raided a beer bar on Jomtien Soi 11 on September 16, uncovering an illegal operation selling nitrous oxide-filled balloons, commonly known as “laughing gas.” The raid resulted in the seizure of two nitrous oxide gas cylinders, three filled gas balloons, 60 unfilled balloons, and the arrest of four unauthorized foreign workers, along with the person managing the bar.



The raid followed intelligence that the bar was illegally selling the gas-filled balloons, which are prohibited under Thai law. After surveillance confirmed the bar’s activities, authorities moved in to stop the sales, which were being openly conducted with both local and foreign customers.

The gas containers had been hidden in a vacant lot across from the bar. When tourists placed orders, paying 200 baht per balloon, foreign workers would fill the balloons with nitrous oxide and discreetly deliver them to evade detection.







Pol. Col. Phatthanapong Sripinphro, Superintendent of Division 2 of the Human Trafficking Suppression Division, collaborated with Pattaya City Police to arrest the bar manager and seize the evidence. An investigation is on-going to locate the bar owner, who will face legal prosecution under the Drug Act for selling modern medicine without a license.

The offense carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 baht. Authorities are urging the public to report any illegal activities through emergency hotlines 191 and 1191.





































