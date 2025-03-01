Tourists panic as smoke fills Pattaya hotel room—minor damage, owner believes in Goddess Kali’s miracle

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya emergency services received a report of a fire in a hotel room on Soi Buakhao, South Pattaya, at 10 PM on February 27. Firefighters, rescue volunteers, and Pattaya police swiftly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, foreign tourists and locals were seen evacuating the building as thick smoke poured from Room 305 on the third floor. Firefighters used two fire trucks to reach the room, where they found no occupants. Instead, the room was filled with smoke and a strong scent of incense. The source of the fire was identified as a burning carved statue of Goddess Kali, placed on a ritual altar near the window. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames with chemical suppressants, preventing further damage.







Shortly after, Ms. Nunnaphat Bangthong, 35, the room’s occupant, arrived and explained that she had lit incense and candles in devotion to Goddess Kali earlier in the day before leaving for work. She was later notified by hotel staff about the fire.

Thankfully, the fire caused only minor damage, and Ms. Nunnaphat believes this was due to the divine protection of the sacred statue. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, but officials suspect it may have resulted from smoldering incense or candles reigniting nearby objects. Authorities have advised hotel guests to exercise caution when handling open flames inside their rooms.















































