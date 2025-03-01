Pattaya Mayor addresses land expropriation issues in city expansion plan

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet held a meeting with local residents and officials to listen to concerns regarding land expropriation under the city’s comprehensive development plan. The purpose of the land acquisition is to build new roads to accommodate Pattaya’s urban expansion.

During the meeting, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and officials from the Pattaya Public Works Department were present to discuss the matter. Ittipol Nethiyakhup, Head of the Pattaya Engineering Division, explained the details of the land acquisition process, ensuring the public that the expropriation areas would be reviewed carefully to minimize impact on residents.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the city’s commitment to transparency, urging relevant authorities to ensure that the land expropriation process follows legal procedures and serves the public interest. He stated that the project must align with Pattaya’s current needs and urban context, while aiming to maximize benefits for the city’s long-term development. The meeting showed that the local government is dedicated to addressing public concerns while advancing Pattaya’s infrastructure growth.































