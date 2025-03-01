Foreign visitors enjoy better exchange rates, driving more spending in local businesses; 33.90 – 34.25 per US dollar

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai baht opened at 34.08 THB per USD, weakening from the previous closing level of 33.90 THB per USD. The expected trading range for the day is 33.90 – 34.25 THB per USD, with potential volatility as markets digest the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report.

On February 28, Thai baht (USDTHB) has continued to depreciate within a range of 33.88 – 34.09 THB per USD. This trend follows a strengthening U.S. dollar, driven by concerns over potential protectionist trade policies from the U.S. government. Reports suggest that the U.S. may impose higher import tariffs on goods from Europe, Mexico, Canada, and China. As a result, currencies of these economies, including the euro (EUR) and Chinese yuan (CNY), have weakened significantly.







How Pattaya Benefits from a Weaker Baht

The depreciation of the Thai baht could have positive effects on Pattaya’s tourism and local economy:

Boost in International Tourism – A weaker baht makes Thailand a more attractive and affordable destination for foreign travelers, increasing visitor numbers to Pattaya.

Higher Spending by Tourists – With more favorable exchange rates, foreign tourists have greater purchasing power, benefiting hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues.



Growth in Export-Related Businesses – Local businesses involved in exports, seafood, and handicrafts may see increased demand from international buyers due to lower costs.

Real Estate & Investment Appeal – A weaker baht may attract more foreign property investors, making Pattaya’s real estate market more competitive.

With Pattaya’s peak tourism season approaching, a weaker baht could significantly boost tourism revenue and overall economic activity in the city.































