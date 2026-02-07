Police question rape suspect after woman escapes assault in Huai Yai near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Chonburi have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman in Huai Yai, East Pattaya, following an intensive investigation.

Pol. Col. Warawut Nittayawan, superintendent of Huai Yai Police Station, led officers in arresting Somchid, also known as “Nong,” a heavy machinery driver, at his residence in Banglamung under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court.







The arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim on February 1, reporting that she had been sexually assaulted in a secluded area of Huai Yai. Police launched an immediate investigation, gathering evidence and presenting the victim with images of potential suspects. She was able to identify the suspect based on distinctive physical features, including his teeth, leading authorities to seek a court-issued warrant.

During questioning, the suspect told police that on the night of the incident he was riding a motorcycle home from work in Ban Bueng district and stopped to refuel in Nong Pla Kaew subdistrict, where he encountered the victim at the same petrol station. He then followed her along Highway 331 toward Banglamung.

According to police, the suspect admitted that upon reaching a quiet stretch of road in Huai Yai near a shrine, he rode alongside the victim and switched off her motorcycle by turning the ignition key. He initially claimed he intended to commit robbery before changing his actions.



The victim later managed to escape from a deserted house and sought help from passersby, while the suspect fled the scene and continued his daily life, including returning to work, until his arrest.

Somchid reportedly confessed to the crime and expressed remorse, apologizing to the victim. He told police he had no prior criminal record and denied involvement with drugs.

Police have transferred the suspect to investigators to proceed with formal charges and legal action under Thai law. Authorities reiterated their commitment to pursuing justice and urged anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward.



































