Thailand issues travel advisory as border security measures remain in place along Cambodia frontier

PATTAYA, Thailand – (as of 22 December 2025, 13.00 Hrs. GMT+7) The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirms that travel and tourism activities across the country remain normal and unaffected. At the same time, this Travel Advisory is issued to inform that security measures are in place in seven provinces along the Thailand–Cambodia border: Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat. As of 16 December 2025, the curfew in the five districts of Trat—Khlong Yai, Bo Rai, Laem Ngop, Khao Saming, and Mueang Trat—has been lifted following improved local stability, and daily activities and services have resumed as usual.

Meanwhile, martial law remains in effect in Mueang Chanthaburi, Tha Mai, Makham, Laem Sing, Kaeng Hang Maew, Na Yai Am, and Khao Khitchakut districts of Chanthaburi, as well as in Khok Sung, Ta Phraya, Aranyaprathet, and Khlong Hat districts of Sa Kaeo. Curfew measures continue to apply in the four districts of Sa Kaeo, effective 10 December 2025 until further notice, restricting movement between 19.00 and 05.00 hrs.







Nationwide, domestic and international transport services—including air, rail, bus, and marine transport—are operating as usual, and major destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui, Krabi, Pattaya (Chon Buri), and Ayutthaya continue to welcome visitors.

However, there are temporary adjustments to rail services serving the affected areas. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has closed Aranyaprathet Railway Station from 21 December 2025 until further notice. Train operations on the route have also been adjusted, with Ordinary Trains No. 279/280 and No. 275/276 now operating only between Bangkok (Hua Lamphong) and Sa Kaeo, suspending onward travel to Aranyaprathet. For assistance, passengers may check real-time train schedules and service updates through SRT’s online tracking system or contact the SRT Hotline on 1690 (24 hours).

Meanwhile, the Transport Company Limited has temporarily closed the Kantharalak Bus Terminal in Si Sa Ket. Services originally destined for this terminal have been adjusted, including Route 98: Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani, and Route 4: Bangkok – Kantharalak – Buntharik. All passengers travelling to or from Bangkok must use the Karnchang Intersection as the temporary boarding and drop-off point. For enquiries, please call 02-936-3660.

Travellers are advised to avoid using Route 348, from Kaeo Phet Phloi to Chong Tako, when travelling to Non Din Daeng District in Buri Ram Province, and to follow local guidance on alternative routes.

Travellers are also advised to avoid all restricted zones and checkpoints along the Thailand–Cambodia border, where security measures remain in effect and entry or exit is currently suspended. These closures are limited to specific areas within seven eastern and northeastern provinces, while other parts of the provinces continue to function as usual under local supervision. Visitors are encouraged to follow local authorities’ guidance and check official updates before planning any visit.





Ubon Ratchathani

Chong An Ma Checkpoint (Nam Yuen) and Yod Dom Wildlife Sanctuary remain closed.

Surin

Prasat Ta Muen Thom/Tod, Prasat Ta Kwai, Chong Chom, and Phanom Dong Rak border zones are closed.

Si Sa Ket

Khao Phra Wihan National Park (Pha Mo I Daeng), Chong Sa Ngam, Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary, and border areas near Kantharalak and Phu Sing remain off-limits.

Buri Ram

Chong Sai Taku, Ta Phraya National Park, and border zones near Ban Kruat and Lahan Sai remain closed.

Sa Kaeo

Ban Khlong Luek Checkpoint, Rong Kluea Market (partially closed), Prasat Sdok Kok Thom, and border zones near Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat remain restricted. In addition, the permanent Ban Khao Din crossing in Khlong Hat District is also closed.

Chanthaburi

Ban Laem and Ban Phat Kad checkpoints, as well as border zones near Pong Nam Ron and Soi Dao, remain closed.



Trat

Ban Hat Lek, Ban Muen Dan, and Ban Ma Muang checkpoints remain closed.

Travellers are encouraged to respect all security regulations and follow any instructions from local authorities in these areas.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, TAT, Tourist Police units, and real-time information services remain available to provide accurate updates and support visitors as needed. For official travel guidance and assistance, travellers can contact the TAT Call Centre on 1672 or the Tourist Police Hotline on 1155 (24/7).

This advisory will be updated as the situation develops. Travellers are encouraged to check official TAT channels for the latest information. (TAT)



































