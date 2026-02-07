Rooftop wellness event brings fitness and community together in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A growing community of wellness-minded residents and visitors gathered above Pattaya this week as Arbour Club, in collaboration with Jojai Club, hosted a special rooftop wellness event titled “Sky-High Wellness, Grounded in Community” at Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya on Pattaya Third Road. The event offered participants a unique health-focused experience high above the city, centered on movement, recovery, and shared connection.

Held on the hotel’s rooftop with sweeping panoramic views of Pattaya on Feb 7, the event combined physical movement, recovery, and community connection into a single, uplifting experience. The atmosphere was relaxed, welcoming, and filled with positive energy.







Participants moved through a carefully designed program that began with gentle mobility exercises, progressed to strength-building workouts, and concluded with recovery-focused activities. The sessions included Yoga, HIIT, and Ice Bath therapy, allowing attendees to both challenge and restore their bodies in a balanced way.

Beyond fitness, the event emphasized social connection, creating a space for people to meet, talk, and share positive energy together. Attendance was limited to 60 participants, ensuring an intimate, friendly setting and allowing organizers to provide close attention and care throughout the activities.



All participants also received gifts and exclusive experiences from supporting partner brands. These included products from Ton Pho Ya Dom inhalers, along with prize draws that added excitement to the event, and complimentary Doikham beverages, offering refreshing drinks to help participants recover after exercising.

Organizers said the event reflected a growing interest in wellness-focused activities in Pattaya, blending health, lifestyle, and community in creative settings while promoting a balanced and sustainable approach to urban living.



































