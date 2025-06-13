Tourists in safe hands on shore and at sea as Pattaya and Koh Larn launch ‘CPR on The Beach’ emergency program

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed Paisan Konjampa, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM), along with his team, to discuss the implementation of a project aimed at building confidence in investment and tourism through an enhanced emergency medical system in Pattaya.

The NIEM highlighted Pattaya’s status as a special economic zone in the Eastern region and a world-renowned tourist city, especially famous for its beaches. They emphasized the importance of safety and emergency support for both local residents and tourists.







The project, titled “CPR on The Beach,” aims to provide training on emergency reporting, basic first aid, and emergency vigilance to communities and tourism operators in Pattaya. Selected communities in major tourist areas will participate in the program, with a view to assessing their readiness and certifying them as “Safe Communities.”

The initiative also plans to expand the network of Community Emergency Volunteers and promote public awareness about safety. Notably, the project includes preparations for emergency services at key locations, including the helipad at Koh Larn island.



Mayor Poramet emphasized that the safety of life and property for residents and tourists is a top priority for Pattaya. The city has been continuously collaborating with related agencies to maintain a safe environment. Pattaya city fully supports this initiative and has assigned the Director of Pattaya Hospital to coordinate with all relevant agencies to prepare for the training activities.

This cooperation is expected to elevate emergency medical services in Pattaya and the Eastern Special Development Zone, fostering sustainable confidence for investors and tourists alike.













































