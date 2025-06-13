Foreign man in Pattaya empties mosquito repellent in mouth after dispute with Thai girlfriend and unanswered calls

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue personnel received an emergency call reporting that a foreign man had sprayed mosquito repellent into his own mouth and gone into severe shock in a rented room within a five-story commercial building located in Soi Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya, on June10.

Upon arrival at the room on the fourth floor, they found a 33-year-old Indian national in a state of shock, suffering from dizziness and severe vomiting. Emergency responders quickly provided first aid before rushing him to Pattaya Patthamakhun Hospital for further treatment.







Inside the room, authorities found a nearly empty can of blue mosquito repellent spray discarded near the balcony. No signs of struggle were observed. The room contained a partially packed suitcase, suggesting he was preparing to travel.

A 14-year-old girl, identified only as “Mon” (alias), was the first to discover and assist him. She explained that the man had been in a relationship with her mother. The night before, a heated argument broke out between the couple, after which her mother left and could not be reached.



The next morning, concerned, the girl went to the room to look for her mother. When she entered, she found the man convulsing on the bed and foaming at the mouth. When she asked what happened, he reportedly replied, “I sprayed mosquito repellent into my mouth.” She immediately called emergency services.

The motive remains unclear, and authorities have yet to determine whether it was a deliberate act of self-harm following emotional distress.

































