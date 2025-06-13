From LED lights to littered lots – locals urge deeper change as Pattaya begins revamp of Walking Street entrance

PATTAYA, Thailand – The iconic LED welcome sign at the entrance of Pattaya Walking Street is currently being upgraded as part of ongoing efforts to improve the city’s image and infrastructure. The removal marks the beginning of a new phase of urban development under the theme “Better Pattaya” – aiming for a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant destination for both locals and tourists.

A simple update placed on-site reads:

“Under demolition, new look coming soon.”

The project has sparked a lively discussion online under the campaign with residents and concerned citizens sharing both their hopes and frustrations regarding the broader urban transformation.







One popular suggestion reads:

“Reviving the area to be a beach park would be better for the community.”

Others are eager for visible progress:

“Can’t wait to see the new look!”

“How is the sports field coming along?”

In response, city updates report that the new running track and turf installation at the Pattaya sports complex is ahead of schedule by 23 days, with completion expected by the end of 2025.

Yet, not all feedback is optimistic. Several residents have voiced concerns about ongoing neglect in surrounding areas:

“It’s still just as rotten, now surrounded by garbage.”

“Trees near my village have been left untended for years. It’s become a hideout for thieves and a path for criminals to sneak in and steal wiring from the stadium.”

A particularly frustrated commenter added:

“The field has turned into a stray dog shelter, a base for criminals, and a dumping ground for waste.”

Citizens have also questioned whether the city’s infrastructure plans will truly lead to tangible improvements.

“Can you ask the mayor: Will Pattaya ever have decent roads?”

Despite criticism, city officials reaffirm that these efforts are part of a broader push to elevate Pattaya as a world-class destination, with plans for improved lighting, walkways, public safety measures, and beautification stretching from Walking Street to other high-traffic tourist zones.

As the LED sign makes way for a modernized entrance, the community now awaits signs of real, sustainable change beyond just appearances.

































