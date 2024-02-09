Tourists delighted by new showers on Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Visitors to Pattaya experienced an added level of convenience and joy with the introduction of shared public shower facilities along Pattaya Beach. On February 8, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, alongside on-site inspectors, conducted an assessment of the on-going project aimed at enhancing the landscape of the beachfront.

The team focussed on the progress of installing public shower spots for the convenience of tourists. The entire project, as per the original plan, is scheduled for completion by August, encompassing a total of four shower points spanning the entire length of the beach, with consideration for additional points in the future.







There are plans to extend similar facilities to Jomtien Beach. Suggestions have been made for implementing a nominal fee structure, such as 20 baht for shower usage and 10 baht for restroom facilities. This proposed system, where tourists pay a cumulative fee for multiple visits, is seen as a fair and convenient arrangement by many.

Additionally, tourists have expressed a keen interest in the creation of public restrooms along the beaches, mirroring the facilities commonly available in other countries. They emphasize the importance of additional amenities such as changing rooms to enhance the overall beach-going experience.































