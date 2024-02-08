Pickup rams golf cart at luxury beach hotel, 3 injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A harrowing collision between a pickup truck and a golf cart at the entrance road of a luxury beach hotel in Jomtien resulted in multiple injuries, including individuals impaled by metal objects.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mr. Htet Naing Lin was delivering goods to the hotel when he saw the golf cart appear from the side street. In an attempt to avoid a collision, Mr. Lin applied the brakes but inadvertently stepped on the accelerator, causing the pickup truck to collide with the golf cart.







The driver of the Toyota Vigo pickup truck, identified as Mr. Htet Naing Lin, a 20-year-old Myanmar national, remained on the scene to assist officials following the incident. The collision left three individuals injured and scattered on the road, prompting an urgent response from rescue teams.

Among the injured was Kornthawat Klongsamran, a 33-year-old golf cart driver, who sustained a piece of metal impaled in his right leg. Rescue teams utilized cutting equipment to extricate him from the wreckage before swiftly transporting him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Two passengers, identified as Mr. Daniel Berner, a 51-year-old Israeli national, and Miss Yuka Mizoguchi, a 59-year-old Japanese national, also suffered injuries in the collision. Mr. Berner experienced pain around the right hip area and a pierced wound on his right thigh, while Miss Mizoguchi sustained a puncture wound on her right forehead and abrasions throughout her body.

Further investigations into the cause of the accident are underway, with authorities planning to conduct interviews with both parties once the injured individuals have sufficiently recovered to provide statements.































