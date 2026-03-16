Tourists battle the heat on Pattaya Beach Road as temperatures hit 37°C

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast hot daytime temperatures across much of Thailand, with isolated thunderstorms expected in several regions, including parts of the eastern seaboard where Pattaya is located.

According to the latest 24-hour weather outlook, upper Thailand will experience hot conditions during the day. However, some areas may see scattered thunderstorms due to weak high-pressure systems extending from China over the northeast and the South China Sea. These conditions are weakening the easterly and southeasterly winds that influence the region’s weather patterns.

For the eastern region, including Pattaya in Chonburi Province, hot weather is expected during the day with about a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms, particularly in areas such as Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Temperatures in the region are forecast to range between 23–27°C in the early morning and rise to 33–37°C during the afternoon. Easterly winds are expected to blow at speeds of 15–30 kilometers per hour.

At sea, waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around one meter, but could exceed two meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners and small boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.







Dust and haze levels across upper Thailand remain low to moderate due to good air circulation.

Despite the forecast heat, some residents say the weather has felt milder than usual. One Pattaya Mail reader commented, “This has been some of the mildest weather I’ve seen at this time of year,” reflecting a sentiment shared by many locals who say recent conditions have been more comfortable than typical mid-March heat.



































