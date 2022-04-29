Tourist police return to Pattaya Walking Street

By Pattaya Mail
0
156
Pattaya police bicycle patrols ride up and own Walking Street ready to serve and protect tourists and residents from any unpleasant incidents.

Pattaya tourist police are back at their tables on Walking Street after the Pattaya nightlife strip was closed again to traffic.

Tourist Police inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Pitchaya Kiewpleung said officers again are stationed at either end of Walking Street to provide assistance to tourists. The division also has officers on foot and bicycle patrols to prevent crime, such as pickpocketing and harassing tourists.

Tourist police disappeared from Walking Street since 2020, even though many bars reopened months ago. Now that cars cannot enter the strip from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., officers have resumed their traditional posts.

Tourists needing help can call 1155 or use the Tourist Police ‘I Lert You’ mobile application.


Pattaya Walking Street is coming back to life again after almost two years of dormancy. Vehicles are barred from entering the night shopping and entertainment zone from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR