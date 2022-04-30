Travis Kim’s Ace memorializes his Pattaya’s Bunker Boys debut

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, April 25th

Khao Kheow Country Club C & A

1st Gerry Cooney (18) 36 points

2nd Niall Glover (14) 34 points

3rd Kob Glover (21) 34 points

4th Michael Brett (16) 32 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Travis Kim, & Michael Brett.



A good rollup for the first game of the week at Khao Kheow where we were allocated the C and A nines. The day was particularly hot so luckily most had carts. Today we were able to welcome back Keith Hemmings after about six weeks’ absence and Roger Tuohy making his first trip back since pre-covid days. We also had two new people join in, from Holland Louk Kuyten, and Travis Kim from Korea via the USA.







Scoring, for the most part, was modest with none of the big guns, Robbie Watts, Craig Dows, or Les Cobban offering much, perhaps all were saving their best for Laem Chabang on Wednesday. It was left to the old fox Gerry Cooney to record the best score of the day with thirty-six points. A family affair for second and third with Niall Glover taking it on countback from Kob. Michael Brett took fourth with thirty-two points.







After thirty-seven years playing golf, Travis Kim on his debut with the Bunker Boys scored his first-ever ace on C8, what a way to announce yourself. Playing off a handicap of eighteen Travis looked a much better golfer than his handicap would indicate. Niall Glover and Michael Brett got the other two near pins.

Wednesday, April 27th

Laem Chabang International Country Club A & B

1st Michael Brett (16) 42 points

2nd Geoff Atwell (24) 39 points

|3rd Jimmy Carr (17) 38 points

Near pins Craig Dows, Geoff Atwell, & Gerry Cooney X 2.





As usual, the Laem Chabang course was in lovely condition; however, a few other issues took the shine off what would have otherwise been a very enjoyable day. There was a preponderance of trainee caddies, some with not even a basic understanding of golf or what was expected of them. When people book an A-grade course and pay a higher price they expect the whole package to be up to standard. A few complaints were registered with management post-round as some suffered more than others. The combination of carts not being allowed on the fairways and the caddies not knowing what they were doing all conspired to make it a very slow round. Had we been able to play at a reasonable pace we would have finished before the rain hit.



Despite all the above, scoring was good playing off the white tees. Michael Brett finally found something after a long stretch of mediocre scores to record the best of the day with forty-two points. The bandit from Sherwood Forest Geoff Atwell took second place with thirty-nine points and Jimmy Carr took third one further back. Craig Dows got back on the near pin trail taking one along with Geoff Atwell while Gerry Cooney got two.







Friday, April 29th

Bangpra Golf Course

1st Robbie Watts (8) 35 points

2nd Craig Dows (3) 31 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (17) 31 points

4th Niall Glover (14) 31 points

Near pins Robbie Watts, Travis Kim, Jimmy Carr, & Niall Glover.

A dull overcast day for the last game of the month at Bangpra. The course was very quiet when we started play, but by the time the ninth hole the hordes of locals availing of late tee time pricing flooded the course, so pandemonium took over with groups cutting in at will and others in big groups jumping ahead a couple of holes. Despite that, we managed to finish in a reasonable time. Remarkably we saw only three monkeys all day.







Scoring was low as is often the case at Bangpra with only Robbie Watts putting in a decent effort to take first place with thirty-five points. Countback was used to separate the other placing as listed above. In his last game with us for now Travis Kim took a near pin to go with his hole-in-one on Monday. Niall Glover, Robbie Watts, and Jimmy Carr got the remaining near pins.







In one of the most hotly contested golfer of the month races, any one of at least six people could have won going in to the last week. Paul Smith held a slender lead but due to a back injury was unable to compete for the whole week, so unable to add to his score. Eventually, the trophy went to Jimmy Carr by the narrowest of margins edging out Robbie Watts by one point.

































