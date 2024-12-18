Tourist Police raid Chinese real estate office without work permits in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist Police in Pattaya executed a raid on an unregistered real estate office operating without proper work permits on December 16. The office, located beside a shopping center in Soi Wat Bunsampak, Nong Prue, Chonburi, was found to be staffed by a group of Chinese nationals illegally working as real estate brokers.







Upon investigation, police discovered five Chinese workers—two men and three women—along with one individual without legal status. The suspects were involved in promoting, buying, selling, and renting properties like land, houses, and condominiums in Pattaya through social media and various apps, targeting both local and international Chinese investors. The group earned a commission of 7% on successful transactions, with monthly earnings averaging 20,000 to 30,000 baht, excluding their salaries.

The office was found to be owned by a Chinese national who was not present at the time of the raid, having traveled back to China. Police have charged the individuals with violations related to working without a work permit under the Alien Employment Act and the Immigration Act, and they are being processed for further legal actions.

































